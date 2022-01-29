New construction ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Modern farmhouse style home with Pearl (white)cabinets throughout, granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring throughout the main level besides bedrooms. Plan features vaulted ceilings and open kitchen to family room. Large dining area in kitchen as well as an island. Back hall drop zone will have a locker built in as well as a closet right off the kitchen. Large master closet and double vanity in the master bathroom. Daylite windows in unfinished basement **agent interest
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $339,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 23-year-old man was arrested yesterday after officers say he beat and held a woman against her will for about two days. The suspect's bond was set at $1 million.
McLean County Coroner Kathleen Yoder on Wednesday released the identification of the 29-year-old man who was shot to death Monday night in Bloomington.
A relatively new Illinois National Guard unit based in Normal will be serving in the Horn of Africa after a deployment ceremony Saturday at Heartland Community College.
Humans aren’t the only ones who search out warmer waters and fresh seafood during the dark days of winter. Some bald eagles head south as well, departing from Canada, Minnesota and Wisconsin for the (relatively) balmy temperatures of Illinois, Missouri and Iowa.
The Bloomington Fire Department confirmed via Facebook this evening that three residents tragically lost their pets in the fire. The house is likely a total loss.
Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man died Monday night from gunshot wounds, authorities said.
The Biden administration has plans to provide 400 million masks to U.S. residents through pharmacies and community health centers.
Central Illinois residents were met with bitter cold and a dusting of snow on Friday, but meteorologists are keeping an eye on a potential cold front that could bring a larger snowfall early next week.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 309-454-9535 or email jzabukovec@normal.org.
Fresh off a round of school closures driven by the omicron variant, Illinois school districts could soon be facing more upheaval as litigation…