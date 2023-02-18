*TRUNK BAY NEW CONSTRUCTION* Welcome home to this contemporary 2-story town house in the Vineyards subdivision!! This home offers an efficient open floor plan, with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, & 2nd floor laundry! The upscale kitchen boasts grey flat panel cabinets, quartz tops, breakfast bar & ice (white) tile backsplash! Throughout the main floor, you will notice plenty of hardwood, cathedral ceilings, & natural light! The spacious 2nd floor features a HUGE master suite with tile shower, double sink vanity, & extra-large closet off the primary bath. The exterior includes areas of LP Smart siding masonry block & sodded front and back with landscaping installed! Interior photos are of a similar unit. Don't miss out on this beautiful NEW TRUNK BAY home!! *Agent Interest*
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $339,900
