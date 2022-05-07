 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $339,000

3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $339,000

Better than new! Outstanding 3 years young with many upgrades! 3 bedroom ranch. You will be impressed with the open floor plan, SS appliances, quartz countertops, hardwood floors, fireplace with blower added for extra warmth, bullnose archways, master bedroom with newer floor & walk in closet & treyed ceiling, master bath with double sinks & walk in shower, second bedroom with cathedral ceiling, first floor laundry room, side load garage, large corner lot, spacious deck, landscaped yard, shed, tree lined backyard, coralstone landscape accents, 4 newly planted trees, brick landscape edging, built in basement storage shelves remain, basement with egress window and daylight windows, basement rough in for future bathroom, radon system. You will love this beautiful HOME!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Leah Marlene living her dreams after 'American Idol' success

Watch now: Leah Marlene living her dreams after 'American Idol' success

It’s no secret that the Normal-raised, top 10 American Idol contestant Leah Marlene had set her heart on musical ambitions early on in life. In fact, it’s long been public record.

The Pantagraph’s Flying Horse page got a glimpse of Marlene's dream in the making about ten years ago. Check out the story below to hear what she had to say about a career in music when she was in fifth grade.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News