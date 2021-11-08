Welcome The Patriot plan to Pheasant Ridge! You'll love this first floor master plan that features two large bedrooms upstairs with a center bathroom and nook in the hall for a desk or gaming area for kids. Main floor is open, loads of countertop space, including the breakfast bar. Family room has center fireplace to give it a sharp appeal along with being spacious for the entire family and guests. Main floor laundry and a 1/2 bath as well all on main level. Upgraded finishes, beautiful tile work, including the beautiful tiled master shower. Enjoy 2x6 exterior wall construction, LED puck lights throughout. Both for energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated in home for easy charging too, Wifi programmable thermostat, hi-efficiency HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones (including Amazon Prime so packages are delivered inside garage when you aren't home), All modern up to date efficient building quality! Photos from previous build of similar plan, finishes will vary.
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $330,000
