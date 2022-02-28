So many interior features compel this move-in ready attached home to standout. A great room featuring a cathedral ceiling and a corner fireplace, a formal dining room, and main floor master bedroom with double vanity ensuite, walk-in-closet, and connected laundry room. This one has an upstairs with two additional Beds and a Full Bath. The Kitchen was renovated in 2022 with Quartz countertops, an angled breakfast island, coffee bar, painted cabinets and backsplash. Stainless steel Whirlpool appliances stay, even the W&D. And a top-of-the-line Vivint Security System with outside cameras, door and window sensors, water sensors, thermostat and plugs is included as well. All new carpet, blinds, the entire house has been repainted including doors and trim, new family room ceiling fan, new bathroom fixtures and screen doors in 2022. Unfinished basement can be remodeled and has roughed in plumbing and window wells for another Bed, Bath, and Family room. Also notice the remarkably convenient location!
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $329,900
