WELCOME TO YOUR OASIS!!! Imagine yourself in this open ranch plan, on a premium lot, in Evergreen Villas! There is a gorgeous kitchen with new quartz countertops and raised bar with tile backsplash overlooking a separate dining area. From the kitchen you can look out over the large family room, with gas fireplace, through the Anderson windows and sliding door to your private, covered patio. Relax on your patio in the evenings viewing the spectacular sunsets looking west over Carden Park - yes, no back-yard neighbors! Off the family room you have a large master suite with huge walk-in closet. Main floor also includes a second bedroom and full bath. Entertain in your large, finished basement which includes another full bath and a massive 3rd bedroom! No need to worry about lawn care of snow removal at that is taken care of through the HOA. Other updates include water heater (2021); quartz countertop, sink, disposal, and faucet (2021); and garage door opener (2018). Sump has water and float-pump back-ups. Roof has 30-year shingles.
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $329,900
