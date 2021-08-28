 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $325,000

3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $325,000

North Bridge subdivision welcomes the rarely built "Spencer" plan for the first time ever! This floor plan is so spacious, that it takes a larger sized lot to put it on, and this corner lot fit it like a gem. Enjoy a rare 3-car garage ranch with split the bedroom feature so many desire. The plan features a grand master suite with dual vanity, tiled shower and walk in closet. Open great room concept with elevated ceilings, gathering island in kitchen, quartz tops, tile backsplash, white cabinets with sleek hardware and plenty of natural light! 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, wifi programable thermostat, high efficient HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones... All modern up to date efficient building quality! Fantastic price for new construction!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reditus CEO: Delta variant is 'quickly mutating' in Illinois

Reditus CEO: Delta variant is 'quickly mutating' in Illinois

Reditus Laboratories said 361 additional cases of the Delta variant and its sub-variants were detected during a sequencing run on Aug. 12. Those cases were comprised of people from all over Illinois, and accounted for 99% of all sequenced positives.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News