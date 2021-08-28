3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $325,000

North Bridge subdivision welcomes the rarely built "Spencer" plan for the first time ever! This floor plan is so spacious, that it takes a larger sized lot to put it on, and this corner lot fit it like a gem. Enjoy a rare 3-car garage ranch with split the bedroom feature so many desire. The plan features a grand master suite with dual vanity, tiled shower and walk in closet. Open great room concept with elevated ceilings, gathering island in kitchen, quartz tops, tile backsplash, white cabinets with sleek hardware and plenty of natural light! 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, wifi programable thermostat, high efficient HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones... All modern up to date efficient building quality! Fantastic price for new construction!