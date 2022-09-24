Wonderful new townhouse floorplan out in Pheasant Ridge. Enjoy spacious living area on main floor with kitchen featuring abundant countertop and cabinet space. Hardwood floors also run thru main level giving a super sharp look. Upstairs has 3 really good sized bedrooms, laundry room, and 2 full baths. Master suite is rather large featuring a nice WIC too. Super good value here up in North Normal and the very popular Pheasant Ridge subdivision within Unit 5 schools. 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, Wi-Fi programable thermostat, high efficient HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones... All modern up to date efficient building quality! Fantastic price for new construction!
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $315,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It happened at 3:40 a.m. Sunday at Candlewood Suites.
Drake M. Griffin, 29, of Bloomington Township, is being held without bond pending a court-ordered risk assessment.
Christian N. Wilkins, 30, is being held at the McLean County jail on a $150,000 bond.
City workers on Friday removed a chalk display of rainbow hearts that had been created to celebrate PRIDE Fest in downtown Bloomington.
A Bloomington man is accused of financially exploiting a person over the age of 70.
Authorities have identified a Rantoul man as the victim in Normal’s fatal shooting Sunday morning.
Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick.
Check out all the final scores here.
If you love food — who doesn't? — make sure you get the latest on the BloNo restaurant scene from columnist Larry Carius.
Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick.