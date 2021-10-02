3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $315,000

Beautiful new construction nearly ready in pheasant ridge! A rare 1st floor master build in this market features a grand main floor. Elevated ceilings on the family room and the beautiful exposed staircase give character and appeal to this one. Enjoy gas fireplace, plenty of windows to bring in natural light, and a roof pitch giving plenty of curb appeal to this one. Main floor master suite is tucked away for plenty of privacy, main floor laundry room as well just off the master for ease of access. Upstairs has 2 more sizable bedrooms. Enjoy soft-close kitchen shaker cabinets w/hardware, tiled master shower, quartz tops in kitchen w/tiled backsplash, stone around the fireplace, hard surface flooring everywhere except the bedrooms and ample counter top space in this kitchen (with separate pantry too). Our builds have 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, wifi programmable thermostat, hi-efficient HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones & Amazon prime delivery setup...Photos taken from previous build of similar plan, style of finishes will vary.