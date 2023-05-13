Wonderful new townhouse floorplan out in Pheasant Ridge. Enjoy spacious living area on main floor with kitchen featuring abundant countertop and cabinet space. Hardwood floors also run thru main level giving a super sharp look. Upstairs has 3 really good sized bedrooms, laundry room, and 2 full baths. Master suite is rather large featuring a nice WIC too. Super good value here up in North Normal and the very popular Pheasant Ridge subdivision within Unit 5 schools. 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, Wi-Fi programable thermostat, high efficient HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones... All modern up to date efficient building quality! Fantastic price for new construction!
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $310,000
