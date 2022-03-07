So many interior features compel this move-in ready attached home to standout. A great room featuring a cathedral ceiling and a corner fireplace, a formal dining room, and main floor master bedroom with double vanity ensuite, walk-in-closet, and connected laundry room. This one has a Second floor with two additional Beds and a Full Bath. The Kitchen was renovated in 2022 with Quartz countertops, an angled breakfast island, coffee bar, painted cabinets and backsplash. Stainless steel Whirlpool Oven, Dishwasher, and Microwave stay. And a top-of-the-line Vivint Security System with outside cameras, door and window sensors, water sensors, thermostat and plugs is included as well. All new carpet, blinds, the entire house has been repainted including doors and trim, new family room ceiling fan, new bathroom fixtures and screen doors in 2022. Unfinished basement can be remodeled and has roughed in plumbing and window wells for another Bed, Bath, and Family room. Also notice the remarkably convenient location!
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $309,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
"A kind soul taken too early" was one description of Willie Brown, a former State Farm executive who played a leadership role in many community service and charitable projects. He died Saturday at age 74.
A U.S. flag billowing 50 feet high just off Interstate 74 acted as a beacon Tuesday afternoon, bringing together Central Illinoisans in support of a convoy of truckers calling for an end to COVID-related mandates.
A trial date has been set for a Bloomington doctor accused of sexual assault, but a McLean County judge is weighing a motion that would limit some evidence the defense wants to present.
Another convoy of truckers heralding messages of freedom is set to pass through the Twin Cities on Saturday.
State Sen. Tom Cullerton, D-Villa Park, resigned his seat and will reportedly plead guilty next month to federal corruption charges.
The driver of a McLean County Unit 5 school bus was ticketed this afternoon after hitting a parked vehicle, Normal police said.
Ohio State assistant coach Ryan Pedon was named as Illinois State's new basketball coach after the Redbirds lost in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
McLean County Unit 5 is considering eliminating 38 teaching positions to help address the structural deficit. Most of the reductions would be through attrition, retirements and involuntary transfers, but reductions in force may be needed.
Now 20 years old, Leah Marlene Grehan's eccentric vibes have earned her a "golden ticket" to Hollywood in this season’s "American Idol" contest.
Let's test your knowledge with today's question from Bill Flick.