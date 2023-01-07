3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $295,000

Move-in ready. 3 bedroom, 2 baths; and 2 car garage with no steps into house...features 36 inch wide doorways. Convenient to Prairieland Elementary School, Interstate 74 and 55, Rivian, Hearthland College, ISU and shopping...oh my! This home has been meticulously cared for and has been professionally landscaped. The basement is unfinished and can be finished as you wish. There is also a rough in the basement to accommodate a full bathroom. HOA fee is $40 a year and covers maintenance at entrances and berms...