3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $294,900

Gorgeous, open floor plan! Custom kitchen with a coffee bar, pantry and island is open to the vaulted living room. The main floor master suite has a double vanity and large walk-in closet with a private entrance into the laundry room. A front flex room is prefect for a home office with a view or a formal sitting room. Downstairs is complete with a large living room, 2 bedrooms with a full bathroom and a generous storage room. Daylight windows in the basement provide plenty of natural light. The absolute best thing and what you will miss in any other home is this amazing covered deck! The deck leads down to a patio and fenced-in yard.