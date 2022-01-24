3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $289,000

Custom Ken Hoffacker built home, this 1.5 story offers a 1st-floor master bedroom and master bathroom with a walk-in closet. Beautiful hardwood flooring compliment this home. The spacious kitchen is ideal for entertaining and get-togethers. This home is located in the Grove school district and has easy access to the interstates. The new front door system was installed in approximately 2018. The first-floor master bedroom, master bath, and basement family room have new flooring in April 2020. New paint in all rooms but the bathrooms and closets. All carpets have been professionally cleaned in April 2020. In addition, the home was professionally cleaned in April 2020. The 3 car garage has an additional 12x6 bump-out. The back yard is fenced and has a nice size deck. This home is move-in ready. Note: the 3rd car garage has a garage door opener, but does not have a remote.