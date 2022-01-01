3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $287,639

New Construction zero lot line in Prairie Gardens. Open floor plan with vaulted living room/kitchen. Kitchen features white cabinets with dovetailed/soft close drawers. Quartz countertops, upgraded SS appliances and pantry. Main floor laundry room with closet. Large master bedroom measures 16x13 with walk-in closet and master bath with dual sink vanity and tiled shower. 2nd bedroom and 2 full bath on main level. Finished basement with over 1000 finished square feet including a 3rd bedroom, full bath, huge family room and office. Over sized covered patio. 2 car heated garage with sink. $85 monthly fee covers lawn care, snow removal and garden plot.