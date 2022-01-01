New Construction zero lot line in Prairie Gardens. Open floor plan with vaulted living room/kitchen. Kitchen features white cabinets with dovetailed/soft close drawers. Quartz countertops, upgraded SS appliances and pantry. Main floor laundry room with closet. Large master bedroom measures 16x13 with walk-in closet and master bath with dual sink vanity and tiled shower. 2nd bedroom and 2 full bath on main level. Finished basement with over 1000 finished square feet including a 3rd bedroom, full bath, huge family room and office. Over sized covered patio. 2 car heated garage with sink. $85 monthly fee covers lawn care, snow removal and garden plot.
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $287,639
Related to this story
Most Popular
Alcohol gradually took hold of Nate Ropp's life, nearly stealing it from him at his lowest points. Last week, on Dec. 17, he marked one year of sobriety. The road to that milestone was difficult.
Rain and snow could make for a slow morning commute Tuesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across Central and Southern Illinois.
Authorities said she was in an argument with a friend Thursday and police arrived after a caller reported a male and female yelling at each other.
Dakota Tate, a 20-year-old from Jefferson County, has been awarded a U.S. patent for a project he started in the local high school CEO program.
Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department at 309-434-2364.
Illinois State Police said one person died in a crash last night on I-55 near Shirley.
Family that lost mother to COVID-19 continues court fight for father to receive ivermectin treatment
“The family is beside themselves,” its attorney said. “They have really come together, both sides, working together to try to get through this.”
Illinois, like the rest of the United States, is in the midst of another late-year surge of COVID-19 cases.
Running one of the best-known sandwich shops and bakeries in St. Louis was hard work, Marge Amighetti admitted.
Illinois reported more than 128,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the last week, along with 386 deaths. McLean County reported 542 new cases since Wednesday, along with two new deaths.