  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $280,000

This almost new construction ranch in Pheasant Ridge is 100% Move-In ready! Enjoy NO backyard neighbors and being tucked nicely away on Bobwhite with a south facing spacious ranch home. This 3BR/2 BA home features vaulted ceilings, Quartz counter tops and Island, open concept great room. Enjoy a stylish tiled shower in the master bath, main floor laundry and a nice covered patio. The unfinished basement allows for you to create the additional living space if you desire.

