3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $245,000

Gorgeous Ranch in Pheasant Ridge! Covered front porch and Screened in back porch! Private, fenced backyard and storage shed. Living room with cathedral ceilings and gas fireplace. Kitchen with walk-in pantry, island, and planning desk. All kitchen appliances will stay. 1st floor laundry and half bath off laundry room. Master bedroom with 2 closets--one large walk-in closet. Master bath is updated with tiled walk in shower and double vanity sink. Finished basement is huge! Rec space and family room with wall of built-in shelving. 3rd full bath in lower level with additional bonus room with no egress window. Heated garage. Pool table remains. Radon system in place. Landscaping and irrigation system. Estate---Property sold "as is."