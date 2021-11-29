 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $245,000

3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $245,000

Gorgeous Ranch in Pheasant Ridge! Covered front porch and Screened in back porch! Private, fenced backyard and storage shed. Living room with cathedral ceilings and gas fireplace. Kitchen with walk-in pantry, island, and planning desk. All kitchen appliances will stay. 1st floor laundry and half bath off laundry room. Master bedroom with 2 closets--one large walk-in closet. Master bath is updated with tiled walk in shower and double vanity sink. Finished basement is huge! Rec space and family room with wall of built-in shelving. 3rd full bath in lower level with additional bonus room with no egress window. Heated garage. Pool table remains. Radon system in place. Landscaping and irrigation system. Estate---Property sold "as is."

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Flick: A `DIY’ Steak ‘n Shake? It’s here.

Flick: A `DIY’ Steak ‘n Shake? It’s here.

Reopening to indoor customers after a long COVID layoff on Bloomington’s Wylie Drive is the latest iteration of fast-food in America, now called “quick serve.” You go inside, approach the kiosk, log in, order your food, get a number, wait for it to come up — all by computer screen. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News