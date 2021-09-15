 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $242,500

Location matters! Come see this home in the Ironwood Subdivision and imagine all the ways to make it your own. Spectacular view overlooking the pond, open floor plan, generous room sizes, natural light, easy access to the deck, and the 3 seasons room... what more could you want? The basement is studded, the bathroom has a shower and stool, and the rest is just waiting for your finishing touches. This home is being sold AS-IS.

