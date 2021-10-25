Fabulous location on a gorgeous tree-lined brick street of beautiful homes. This 2-story brick colonial is a rare find in Bloomington-Normal. You will appreciate the great floor plan that includes an owner suite with a full master bath and a walk-in closet (plus other closets). The main floor has a large living/dining room plus an eat-in kitchen and main floor office with built-in bookcases. The original breezeway has been turned into a lovely sun room - the owners added heat, insulation, wood flooring and Pella windows. There is a walk-in pantry on the main floor as well. The kitchen has newer cabinets, tile flooring, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. The bathrooms have the original tile from 1949 in excellent condition. The basement has great finished space and unfinished storage. The private backyard can be enjoyed from the large deck or patio. You will appreciate the original wood floors as well as the newer wood flooring the owners have added. The roof is about 7 years old. The interior of the house has just been painted and the carpet has been replaced. Most rooms have wood floors.
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $235,000
