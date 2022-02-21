 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $235,000

A true BEAUTY located in Pleasant Hills!! 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, and a ton of updates. Enjoy entertaining guests in this very open floor plan as the living room effortlessly flows to the stunning kitchen including an island, quartz countertops, pantry, stainless steel package, and backsplash (ample storage in the kitchen). The main level also offers a beautiful, bright family room featuring cathedral ceilings, a gas fireplace, and built-ins, leading out to the exterior that boasts a stone patio and covered porch, overlooking a fully fenced backyard. Partially finished basement (pool table remains) with full bathroom. Located close to trail, parks, public pool, schools, shopping, and dining.

