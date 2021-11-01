 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $225,000

You've GOT to check out this bi-level in Normal with a backyard oasis that includes a fiberglass salt water pool!!! The upper level features a kitchen with 3 year old appliances and an open living/dining room area. There are 3 good size bedrooms with 2 newly updated full bathrooms!! The lower level is an entertainers dream!! You'll find a family room, full bath, and a bar with updated flooring. Walk out from the bar to an inviting patio area covered with a Pergola which were both installed in 2016. During the warmer months you'll be able to enjoy the salt water pool which is surrounded by a fence that was installed in 2017. The oversized 2 car garage houses a workbench, plenty of built in shelves and an additional room for extra storage. This home is MOVE IN READY and won't last long!!!

