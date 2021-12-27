Throw away your snow shovel and lawn mower and enjoy a maintenance free community! This ranch style townhome boasts 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, an open main floor living area, a finished basement and an attached 2-car garage. The large kitchen features Quartz countertops, ample custom cabinetry and a breakfast bar that opens to the generous family room with a tall cathedral ceiling, plenty of natural light and hardwood flooring. The spacious main floor master includes a large walk-in closet and an en suite bath. The additional front bedroom is appointed with a walk-in closet. The finished basement provides a large family room, bedroom with walk-in closet and full bathroom. The 1st floor laundry includes gorgeous built-ins for fantastic storage. A must see home that is priced to sell!
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $225,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Illinois engineer says the creature he saw was fast, athletic and massive, covering a two-lane road in two quick strides.
The Prairie Du Pont Fire District has fallen into chaos.
Alcohol gradually took hold of Nate Ropp's life, nearly stealing it from him at his lowest points. Last week, on Dec. 17, he marked one year of sobriety. The road to that milestone was difficult.
Authorities said she was in an argument with a friend Thursday and police arrived after a caller reported a male and female yelling at each other.
A 26-year-old man is accused of breaking into two Bloomington residences and a vehicle Tuesday.
The Normal Police Department is no longer searching for a 12-year-old girl: she was found safe this afternoon.
Aggravated battery charges have been filed against a Bloomington man.
When Santa flies his sleigh to the Miller home on Christmas, he sure won’t miss the festive flare illuminating from 11 Jodi Lane in Bloomington.
Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick.
The girl told police she met a person known as "Champ" on the Omegle app, which is marketed as a way to "talk to strangers."