3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $225,000

Throw away your snow shovel and lawn mower and enjoy a maintenance free community! This ranch style townhome boasts 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, an open main floor living area, a finished basement and an attached 2-car garage. The large kitchen features Quartz countertops, ample custom cabinetry and a breakfast bar that opens to the generous family room with a tall cathedral ceiling, plenty of natural light and hardwood flooring. The spacious main floor master includes a large walk-in closet and an en suite bath. The additional front bedroom is appointed with a walk-in closet. The finished basement provides a large family room, bedroom with walk-in closet and full bathroom. The 1st floor laundry includes gorgeous built-ins for fantastic storage. A must see home that is priced to sell!