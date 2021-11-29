3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $217,500

A great 3 BR, 2.5 bath, two story in Windsor Crest. The kitchen has quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances! Wood flooring on the 1st floor! The large master bedroom has a walk-in closet and full bathroom. New roof in 2016, sump in 2017, dishwasher and stove in 2015. Nest thermostat stays. The large fenced in backyard has a deck for entertaining! A finished family room and extra room downstairs provides bonus space. The memories are waiting for your family!