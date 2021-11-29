 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $217,500

3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $217,500

A great 3 BR, 2.5 bath, two story in Windsor Crest. The kitchen has quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances! Wood flooring on the 1st floor! The large master bedroom has a walk-in closet and full bathroom. New roof in 2016, sump in 2017, dishwasher and stove in 2015. Nest thermostat stays. The large fenced in backyard has a deck for entertaining! A finished family room and extra room downstairs provides bonus space. The memories are waiting for your family!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Flick: A `DIY’ Steak ‘n Shake? It’s here.

Flick: A `DIY’ Steak ‘n Shake? It’s here.

Reopening to indoor customers after a long COVID layoff on Bloomington’s Wylie Drive is the latest iteration of fast-food in America, now called “quick serve.” You go inside, approach the kiosk, log in, order your food, get a number, wait for it to come up — all by computer screen. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News