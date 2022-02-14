3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $214,000

This home is larger than it looks! A must see! Huge kitchen and living room. 2 Full bathrooms. 3 large bedrooms. Glenn, Chiddix and Normal Community schools. Close to constitution trail, would be great for first time home owners or an investment property! Close to ISU and uptown Normal. 1/2 block away from the bird sanctuary. New roof in 2019! Lots of storage space! Please take note there is NO homestead exemption on this property.