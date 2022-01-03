 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $210,000

Pre-Sold! Move-in Ready 2-story home in Tramore Subdivision. New flooring through most of the home. 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms. HUGE master bedroom, with ensuite, spacious walk-in closet. Finished basement with a large family room. Fenced backyard. Great curb appeal! Newer roof!

