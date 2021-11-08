 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $204,500

This beautiful 3 bed and 2.5 bath, 1-story home is move-in ready! The home has a wonderful back yard with a deck. On the inside, it has a gorgeous stone gas log fire place, a great sized kitchen and decent sized bed rooms. The kitchen has a new dishwasher and range. There is also a big deep freeze in the basement that is staying.The furnace was replaced in 2021 as well as the roof and gutters were all replaced in 2021, as well as the exterior paint. This home is perfect for a family that's ready to move!

