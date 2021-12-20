3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $199,900

Wow! Move-in ready home! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with detached 2 car garage in Savanna Green Subdivision! First floor features a open concept kitchen with portable island. Painted cabinets that extend to the ceiling and stainless steel appliances! Cozy family room with gas fireplace and spacious dinning room. Custom built in locker system at front entrance. The second story features a spacious master bedroom with on-suite master bath and two closets. Two other bedrooms. Second floor laundry and a full hall bath with double vanity. Freshly painted walls and trim throughout entire house. The basement features a large family room, bar area, half bath and storage. Deck for grilling and enjoying time with family and friends.