3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $199,500

Make this one-owner townhome filled with TONS of upgrades your new house today! Tons of amenities for the price! NO backyard neighbors OR HOA! Mud room area with built-ins right off the garage! Attention to detail throughout: EXTRA trim, wood floors, open layout, upgraded fixtures, cabinets, countertops, windows and so much more! Finished basement with full bath and storage area. Laundry upstairs! *NEW* A/C UNIT! Enjoy morning coffee or a glass of wine on your own patio! You will appreciate taking walks around the Kelley Glenn neighborhood community! Unit 5 schools! Close to shopping and highway! Make this house your new place to call home today!

