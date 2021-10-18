 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $195,000

Meticulously Maintained Ranch! Natural lighting opens up the large living room, with a dining room flowing into the spacious kitchen. The lower level boasts an extended entertainment room, with space for lounging and gaming; includes an extra room (no egress), updated full bath, plus an unfinished utility with double wash sink and ample storage space. Deep lot boasts a lovely sunroom, mature trees, beautiful landscaping, and an oversized backyard. Functional updates include: Roof 2018, water heater 2018, Sewer line replaced 2013, refrigerator 2019, sump pump 2021, Basement renovations 2019. Conveniently located nearby Constitution Trail access point, schools, and shopping centers.

