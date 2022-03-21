 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $194,900

Charming Bungalow close to Constitution Trail, ISU, Carle Hospital and Uptown Normal. 3 bedroom 3 bath, with hardwood floors throughout. Finished basement with nice laundry area. This home has beautiful woodwork throughout, a Murphy's bed, and a remodeled Attic space with a full bath and huge walk in closet. Roof tear off and replaced in 2015, Furnace/Ac new 2015, Water heater 2008 and remodeled attic in 2009. This is a must see home!

