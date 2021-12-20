3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $194,500

Welcome home to this attractive 2-story updated move-in ready home that boasts 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2-car attached garage, and fenced yard in the desirable Park Place neighborhood. The upscale kitchen offers beautiful Amish maple cabinets with soft-close drawers, large roll-out shelves, glass-tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Breakfast area opens to a family room with a wood burning fireplace and also has sliding glass doors to large deck and fenced backyard with storage shed. The main floor "flex room" could be a formal dining or living room, or playroom! All NEW CARPET installed this month! The large 12 x 18 master bedroom has a 5 x 7 walk-in closet, linen closet and entry to bathroom. NEW toilet, vanity top, light fixture and flooring in full bathroom. Basement has an additional family room and full bath plus large unfinished storage area. Roof 2014. Only a few blocks from White Oak Park/Lake and only 8 minutes from Rivian.