If you love old homes don't miss out on this one! Corner lot! In Stunning Historical Neighborhood location... Backs up to Wilder field so no backyard neighbors. Very close to Bromenn and IWU. 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths, Huge kitchen with Aga oven/stove, a chef's dream! Fenced backyard, Stone paver patio with firepit and Aspen Alpine Spa 2020. Ample parking with front drive and side drive. 10 x 12 storage shed with electricity. A Must See! New Roof 2017, Updated 200 amp electrical service and plumbing, and much more! 4 parking spaces side cut out 2 gravel spaces and front drive 2 spaces as well as street parking.
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $190,000
