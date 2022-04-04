Charming Bungalow close to Constitution Trail, ISU, Carle Hospital and Uptown Normal. 3 bedroom 3 bath, with hardwood floors throughout. Finished basement with nice laundry area. This home has beautiful woodwork throughout, a Murphy's bed, and a remodeled Attic space with a full bath and huge walk in closet. Roof tear off and replaced in 2015, Furnace/Ac new 2015, Water heater 2008 and remodeled attic in 2009. This is a must see home!
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $189,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lincoln College senior Zak Luken described campus as a "ghost town" Thursday morning as students and employees processed the fact the college plans to close in May.
Rivian Automotive has another expansion in sight. Details:
"Today’s unexpected and sudden closure announcement is devastating news for our local community."
One man was shot in the 300 block of East Locust Street and taken by ambulance from a nearby alley Tuesday night with injuries that did not appear to be life threatening, Bloomington police said.
A 33-year-old city man was booked at the McLean County jail on firearms charges after a shooting last night on Locust Street.
A former LeRoy High School teacher pleaded guilty Wednesday to grooming in connection to reported inappropriate communication with a student in 2019.
Two Kingsley Junior High students have been expelled for their role in a fight at the school earlier this month.
“I think there should be a hefty internal investigation by DCFS into this case,” Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said. “And if there were failures, those should be remedied.”
Authorities have identified the 38-year-old Tazewell County woman killed in a single-vehicle crash in rural East Peoria.
Jamie Mathy is resigning "as the result of a business conflict" that has made him ineligible to hold a position on the council under state law, said Communications Manager Katherine Murphy.