3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $179,900

Three bedroom, one and one half bath 2 story home just 3.5 miles from Rivian! A short under 10 minute drive to the local vehicle manufacturing plant! New beautiful kitchen cabinets and hardware. Includes custom stone back splash, stainless steel appliances and new Dishwasher. Living room with gas fireplace and attached dining room. Main floor laundry with dryer and new washer stay. Partially finished basement offers an additional family room. Oversized 2 car heated garage includes a workbench that stays along w/ cabinets and vice. 2021 Garage Door. SEER HVAC system complete with Honeywell whole house humidifier. A.O. Smith water heater, Heat-N-Glo Metro32 modern gas fireplace, Certainteed Architectural roof shingles, newer casement style windows and doors. Updates include New Front Door and Basement Floor (2020), New 1st bedroom carpet and New Main Floor bathroom (2018), New Garage Door (2017), New Roof (2016), and New Outdoor living space (Patio, fire pit, grilling station) (2016). Rest of house all new carpet (2015). All New Windows and slider and New HVAC (2013). Upstairs Bath and Gas Fireplace (2013). Backyard Pergola covers a 7 person Hot Tub (jacuzzi brand) which stays. Enjoy Fall with the amazing stamped and stained concrete patio with poured concrete Firepit!