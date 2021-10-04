3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $179,500

Absolutely lovely 3 bedroom brick ranch in Pleasant Hills! Decades of love in this gem of a home! Main level offers large living room, charming kitchen with built in breakfast bar and separate dining room. Spacious master bedroom with 2 closets! 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. Original hardwood throughout the living room, hallway and bedrooms. Bathroom has a convenient laundry chute to the laundry room in the lower level. Mostly finished basement has a huge family room, a nice large bonus room and a workshop/craft room with workbench! Also a convenient full bathroom downstairs as well as huge laundry/utility area with tons of storage. Oversized deep 1 1/2 car garage has plenty of space for your outdoor needs. Fully fenced huge back yard and covered patio just add to the charm of this home! We can already imagine the kids playing outside! Updates include brand new furnace and A/C!