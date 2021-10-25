The moment you walk through the frontdoor you realize this is a home like no other. The large foyer greets you and welcomes you into its bright and warm interior. To the left is a large cedar lined coat closet and wide wooden steps to the upper level. There you will find 2 bedrooms with hardwood flooring, one with balconey access through the dutch door, cedar closets, a full bath, and walk-up attic access. The main floor features the Master bedroom with cedar closets, hardwood flooring, and a bath with sepatate tub and shower. There is also a kitchen with a hearth area. You could actually cook dinner over an open fire! Another dutch door leads to the paver patio. Then there is the large, warm Family Room with built-ins and beautiful solid maple paneling (cabinetry quality) along with a door to the patio. Did I mention the windows all have marble sills? The basement has two finished areas, a workshop, and laundry area. There is also a rough-in and shower. Love the outdoors? The huge fenced yard and a screened-in gazebo are there for enjoying a good book or a crisp Fall evening. This lovely may need some updates, but it would be difficult to find a home more solidly built. You will be sorry if you let this one get by.
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $179,500
