3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $178,000

Welcome home to this amazing remodeled home in the historic Cedar Crest District. You will enjoy the quiet neighborhood and private, fenced backyard that backs to the Constitution Trail. Hand scraped hardwood floors in the living room invite you into this amazing home. Enjoy the beautiful tiled bathroom and 3 bedrooms upstairs. The kitchen has a new oven/range in 2021. New gutters and gutter guards in 2018 along with a new fence in 2016 allow you to enjoy the large patio and entertainment area in the private backyard.