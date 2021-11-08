 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $178,000

3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $178,000

Welcome home to this amazing remodeled home in the historic Cedar Crest District. You will enjoy the quiet neighborhood and private, fenced backyard that backs to the Constitution Trail. Hand scraped hardwood floors in the living room invite you into this amazing home. Enjoy the beautiful tiled bathroom and 3 bedrooms upstairs. The kitchen has a new oven/range in 2021. New gutters and gutter guards in 2018 along with a new fence in 2016 allow you to enjoy the large patio and entertainment area in the private backyard.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News