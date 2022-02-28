3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $175,000

Welcome home to this beautiful quad-level in Normal! 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with plenty of additional room to spread out. AMAZING, completely remodeled kitchen just completed with quartz counters, custom backsplash, soft close doors and drawers, beautiful tile floor, and much more! Large dining room with tons of light providing access to the backyard. 3 bedrooms upstairs in addition to a welcoming 4 seasons room off of the primary bedroom. Playroom/office area in lower level as well as a drop zone and additional storage. The finished basement includes a family room, laundry, and a full bath!