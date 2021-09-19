3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $169,900

Great yard and close to schools, parks. 2021 Remodel information: Interior items NEW:Central A/C/Furnace,Hot water heater,All plumbing pipes,1st floor bath,2 nd floor bath,Kitchen cabinets, countertops. PAINT thourghout.Stairwell made straight (used to have a 90 degree turn)Open concept from kitchen to dining area. Will Put in turn around driveway due to busey street with full price offer. MUCH MORE!