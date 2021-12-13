All Brick Ranch on large corner lot with fenced in backyard. Living room and bedrooms on main floor have original hardwood that is in great condition. Spacious Kitchen with all appliances remaining. Newly Remodeled basement with new egress window. 1 Car garage with lots of extra storage space. A/C and Furnace replaced in 2010. Proud of ownership shows! Agent interest.
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $164,900
