 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $162,000

3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $162,000

Nice Tri-Level in Grove Elementary school district! Large eat in kitchen, wonderful living room with an abundance of natural light. Spacious family room in lower level with wood burning fireplace. Newer appliances in kitchen, all stay. Includes washer and dryer. Many updates including most windows, sliding glass door, HVAC, water heater, roof, all flooring, bathroom, garage door and sidewalk/approach. Fenced back yard with storage shed. This home is ready to move in to!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News