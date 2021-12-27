Nice Tri-Level in Grove Elementary school district! Large eat in kitchen, wonderful living room with an abundance of natural light. Spacious family room in lower level with wood burning fireplace. Newer appliances in kitchen, all stay. Includes washer and dryer. Many updates including most windows, sliding glass door, HVAC, water heater, roof, all flooring, bathroom, garage door and sidewalk/approach. Fenced back yard with storage shed. This home is ready to move in to!
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $162,000
