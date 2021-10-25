 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $160,000

Wow! Move-In-Ready, Well Maintained, Open Floor Plan! With Cathedral Ceiling. This beautiful home has 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, a unfinished basement and a two car detached garage. All Kitchen Appliances Stay. New 95% Furnace & A/C in 2018, New Water Heater in 2015, Range, DW & Garbage Disposal New in 2017.

