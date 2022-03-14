Wonderful Ranch, Move-In READY! Vaulted Family Room, Master Bedroom with nice Walk-In-Closet and Master Bath. Eat-In Kitchen, Main Floor Laundry. Freshly Painted, some new flooring. Great Location close to shopping, schools, parks & Rivian. Easy access to interstate. Unit 5 Schools.
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $159,900
A 6-year-old child and 35-year-old man were killed in a shooting at a Bloomington apartment complex Tuesday night, police said.
Authorities named a Houston man, plus a 6-year-old boy and a woman, both of Bloomington, as those killed in Tuesday's shooting.
Police are investigating after a smoking accessories shop was robbed of merchandise late Saturday morning in uptown Normal.
McLean County Unit 5 officials notified Kingsley Junior High School parents of a physical altercation Thursday morning involving students, parents and administrators.
A Pontiac man remains jailed on sexual assault charges.
State Sen. Tom Cullerton, D-Villa Park, resigned his seat and will reportedly plead guilty next month to federal corruption charges.
Police in Bloomington are investigation a shooting Friday morning that sent a man to the hospital.
At a meeting that lasted past 1:30 a.m., the McLean County Unit 5 school board voted to move forward with budget cuts affecting dozens of positions, but spare the fifth grade instrumental music programs.
Ty Martin is studying to be a teacher and a coach. That is largely because of Dan Boynton, the former Central Catholic and Mount Zion head football coach who died Monday following a yearlong battle with brain cancer.
The Bloomington Police Department on Friday said their preliminary investigation suggests that a Texas man fatally shot his son and spouse Tuesday in southeast Bloomington before ending his own life.