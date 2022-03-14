 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $159,900

Wonderful Ranch, Move-In READY! Vaulted Family Room, Master Bedroom with nice Walk-In-Closet and Master Bath. Eat-In Kitchen, Main Floor Laundry. Freshly Painted, some new flooring. Great Location close to shopping, schools, parks & Rivian. Easy access to interstate. Unit 5 Schools.

