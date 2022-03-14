 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $159,900

TAKE A LOOK AT THIS 3 BDR, 2 BATH RANCH HOME IN BROOKWOOD SUB! CLOSE TO CONSTITUTION TRAIL, COLENE HOOSE ELEMENTRY SCHOOL,SHOPPING AND EAST SIDE SERVICES. THE HOME RECENTLY HAS FRESH PAINTED BEDROOMS, HALLWAY, KITCHEN,LIVING ROOM,NEW VINYL FLOORING IN KITCHEN, SELLER JUST INSTALLED NEW ROOF 3/10/2022- 3- BEDROOMS ALL HAVE HAD THE HARDWOOD FLOORING REFINISHED- NEW CARPET ON STAIRS GOING TO LOWER LEVEL, LARGE FINISHED FAMILY ROOM LOWER LEVEL 9CARPET JUST PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED)WITH A BONUS AREA FOR OFFICE/PLAY AREA. GET READY TO ENJOY SUMMERS ON THE LARGE( 25X 12) COVERED DECK OVERLOOKING THE FENCED BACKYARD- SMALL PATIO AREA, GREAT FOR PETS AND CHILDREN TO PLAY. MOVE-IN READY!

