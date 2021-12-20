 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $159,900

Nicely Updated Home, Amazing Central LOCATION! So many updates and Move-In Ready! Nice Family Room & Kitchen. Fully finished & remodeled Walk-out basement with Nice Family Room, Laundry Room, Bath, & space for an Office! Large Lot, Nice oversized 2-car Garage with Privacy Fence & great Landscaping. Updated siding, carpet, paint, windows. Very close to schools, shopping & dining! Unit 5 schools. Don't miss your chance to own this affordable & adorable home! ,

