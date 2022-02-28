Same Owner since 1975 Spotless 3 Bedroom ranch with lots of updates. New Carpet in 2022 in 3 bedrooms and two rooms in lower level. All maintenance free vinyl exterior and Newer Pella Windows, Whole House Fan, Newer wood Laminate flooring in living room and kitchen. Lower level offers two attractive areas for entertaining or workout area. Off street parking and Spacious 24 X 24 detached garage that you'll love to have both winter and summertime. Fenced back yard that adjoins patio off the kitchen. Lots of room for family and pets to enjoy. High Efficiency Pulse Furnace, Water Backup system. Excellent location for accessing work, school, Interstate, shopping or entertainment. Great for ownership or investment property now or in the future. Enjoy your tour.
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $159,900
