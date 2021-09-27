Welcome to this ranch on a corner lot in Greenbriar! Entering the house on the large front porch, you will find the living room with tons of natural light. The original hardwood floors are throughout the main level. The kitchen was updated in 2013 which included all new stainless steel appliances, and don't miss the gorgeous countertops! Off of the dining room is a brand new sliding glass door leading you to the covered deck. The yard is fenced in and has a storage shed. Do you need more room for tools??? Well look no further. The attached two car garage is heated but also offers a workshop attached in the back for all of those tools! In the basement you'll find a recently finished space. It is currently split into two large living areas with a laundry room and full bathroom. However, the possibility for a forth bedroom and separate living space is there. In the storage area of the basement, is the geothermal heating and cooling system. There is so much space in this lovey home! Don't miss it!
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $159,900
