3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $155,000

Don't miss this one. Seller has over $35,000 in home improvements. New roof on house, remodeled kitchen, attic room remodeled. Has an amazing deck to a large, fenced in back yard. This is an oversized lot 85X241. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home with 1.5 car garage. Attic has an additional AC unit!

