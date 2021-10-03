3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $155,000

Super cute home in the heart of Normal! Definite pride of ownership evident in this well maintained ranch in desirable Savanna Green subdivision. 3 bedroom, 1 full bathroom that was remodeled in 2021. A/C replaced in 2016 and all kitchen appliances updated in 2019, they will stay with home, including washer and dryer. Huge unfinished basement has potential for an additional bedroom, bathroom and living area or leave as is for great workout space! Basement is roughed in for bathroom plumbing. Great backyard for pets and/or kids to safely play as it is fenced all the way around. The back alley access leads to a large two car detached garage. Savanna Green subdivision features a clubhouse for the residents' use. Such a great for first timers, upsizing or downsizing.. hurry before it's gone!