3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $152,500

Adorable 3 bed 1 bath updated ranch in Fairview Subdivision! This home has so much to offer. Some key features and updates include; Roof replaced in 2008 (rubber roof over second living room replaced in 2019), complete remodel in 2018, new windows 2018, new carpet and LVP 2018, new garage door and opener 2018, kitchen remodel 2018 with quartz tops-subway tile backsplash-new cabinets-under cabinet lighting-new hardware-new appliances, laundry room relocated and remodeled 2018 with new washer in 2019 and dryer in 2020, new deck 2020, new electrical box 2018, and all ducts cleaned in 2022. Spacious and private fenced backyard with mature trees and large storage shed. Conveniently located close to shopping, grocery, restaurants, interstate, and schools.